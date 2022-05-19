Rupee Slumps 14 Paise to Fresh All-Time Low of 77.75 Against US Dollar

This comes after the rupee slid to an all-time low of 77.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 18 May.
The Indian rupee on Thursday, 19 May, fell 14 paise to close at all-time low of 77.75 (provisional) against the US dollar, reported news agency PTI. This comes after the rupee slid to the previous all-time low of 77.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Analysts have previously stated that the rupee is weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in order to tame inflation.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.3 percent higher at 103.59 on Wednesday, reported PTI.
