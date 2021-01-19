Ruling Alliance in Maharashtra Demand Probe into Arnab Chats

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the next course of action will be decided on Tuesday, after a meeting with senior officials of the department. “The WhatsApp chat between Goswami and Dasgupta has gone viral. They have found to be discussing very sensitive information, be it Balakot or Pulwama. The question is, how did Arnab know about all this, and that too in advance? We are gathering all the information and a meeting is to be held tomorrow (Tuesday), after which the next course is going to be decided,” Deshmukh told reporters.

In the WhatsApp chats that were made public, Goswami is seen discussing the government’s plan to launch an airstrike on Pakistan’s Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack, three days before the Indian Air Force took action against a terrorist camp on 26 February 2019.