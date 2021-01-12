In Rubaiya Saeed Case, TADA Court Frames Charges 31 Years Later

The other accused in the case were charged with criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and provisions of TADA. These include Mohammad Zaman Mir, Javed Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir and Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi.

These ten are amongst two dozen accused named by the CBI, while two of them are dead, another ten are absconding.

The CBI in their charge sheet have stated that the accused borrowed a blue car belonging to one of the accused, assembled in front of the house of another accused Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, on 8 December 1989, and planned to kidnap Rubaiya. From there Rubaiya was kept in captivity till five JKLF militants were released from different jails in exchange.