RTGS Money Transfer to Become Round-the-Clock From 14 Dec

"This comes within a year of operationalising NEFT24x7 by the Reserve Bank," the RBI said in a statement.

The settlement system began its operations on 26 March, 2004 with a soft launch involving four banks, presently handles 6.35 lakh transactions daily for a value of Rs 4.17 lakh crore across 237 participant banks.

"The average ticket size for RTGS in November 2020 was Rs 57.96 lakh making it a truly large value payment system," the statement said.