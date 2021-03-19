RSS To Reach Every Mandal in India in 3 Years: Manmohan Vaidya

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Manmohan Vaidya said that the Sangh will reach every mandal in the country in the next three years. He was speaking at a media briefing organised as part of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the national level annual meet of the RSS which started in Bengaluru on Friday, 19 March.

Vaidya said, “The Sangh’s network has been expanding and in the next three years the RSS will reach every mandal in the country”. Vaidya who is one of the deputy general secretaries of the RSS also said, “There is a growing curiosity among the public to know the RSS”.

There has been an increase in the number of people “associating themselves with the Sangh”, he said.