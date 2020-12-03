RSS-Affiliated Farm Unions Support Farm Law Protest Against Centre

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has come out in support of the farmers protesting Centre’s farm laws, saying they only serve the interests of corporate houses and big traders and not farmers, reported Business Standard.
According to the report, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), another RSS affiliate, has also issued a statement opposing the laws.
“We were among the first organisations to voice our opposition to the three Acts long before anyone else and had sent memorandums collected from 3,000 tehsils across the country to the agriculture ministry to amend the Bills, but nothing was accepted,” BKS General Secretary Badri Narayan Chaudhary told Business Standard.
“We met the agriculture minister to voice our concern, but even if he seems convinced about our stand, as soon as he sits down with officers and bureaucrats, he begins to advance the same old arguments,” said Chaudhary.
While speaking in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ongoing protests against the three farm Acts were the result of an Opposition conspiracy.
