Rs 2L Interest-Free Loan Approved by J&K for PMAY-U Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries of this component have demanded enhancement of assistance in their favour so that they can complete their houses within the targeted date of the mission. In view of practical difficulties faced by the beneficiaries in arranging financial resources, the government agreed to provide interest subsidy to all the eligible beneficiary.

The interest-free loan will be an additional benefit, over and above the financial assistance of Rs 1.66 lakh which is already being provided to the beneficiaries under the PMAY-U. With this the beneficiaries can now avail Rs 3.66 lakh for construction of their dwelling units.

The tenure of the BLC interest-free loan has been fixed at 10 years and includes a moratorium of six months, repayable through monthly installment of Rs 2,500.

At present the scheme will benefit 41,992 beneficiaries under this component.