Rs 2,000 Notes Have Not Been Printed Since 2018, Govt Informs LS

Ganeshmurthi had also asked the government if they are aware of the fact that the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes among the people is very low, and that it is not available in the banks and ATMs.

In response to that the government said that 3,362 million currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were in circulation on 30 March 2018, constituting 3.27 percent and 37.26 percent of the total currency in terms of volume and value respectively.

By February 2021, 2,499 million Rs 2,000 currency notes were in circulation constituting 2.01 percent and 17.78 percent of the total currency in terms of volume and value, respectively.

The government had in November 2016 demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations notes, and brought in new Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes.