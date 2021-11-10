Row Over Absence of BHU Founder, Picture of Urdu Poet in Poster of Webinar

The head of Banaras Hindu University (BHU)'s Urdu department issued an apology on Monday, 8 November, after controversy erupted over the picture of Pakistani poet Allama Iqbal Masoodi in a poster designed for a webinar on Urdu Day and the absence of the University's founder Madan Mohan Malaviya from the same.

After outrage on social media and objection by several students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Head of Department (HOD) Prof Aftab Ahmad publicly issued an apology.

Following the controversy, the Dean of the Arts department, Vijay Bahadur Singh also issued an apology on social media.