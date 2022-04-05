‘Road Ahead More Challenging Than Ever Before’: Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi

Stressing that unity at all levels of the organisation is of “paramount importance”, Gandhi said that she is determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@INCIndia)
While calling the results of the recently held Assembly elections “shocking and painful”, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 5 April, during the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting, said that the road ahead for the party was “more challenging than ever before”.
Stressing that unity at all levels of the organisation was of “paramount importance”, Gandhi said that she was determined to do whatever was needed to ensure it.
Gandhi further said that the revival of the Congress was not just a matter of importance to them but "essential for our democracy and society as well,” news agency PTI reported.
Taking a shot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi said that the saffron party’s divisive agenda was its regular feature of political discourse in states, for which it mischievously distorted history.
Gandhi stated that the Congress would not allow the BJP to damage “bonds of amity and harmony” that have sustained and enriched India’s diverse society for centuries.
She added that the ruling establishment continued to target the Opposition, its leaders, and workers.
Meanwhile, Gandhi asserted that the government's attitude has not changed.
She said, “MSMEs are still in a most precarious condition. There is no sign whatsoever that the commitments made to the farmers are going to be fulfilled in any significant manner. Prices of cooking gas and oil, petrol, diesel, fertilisers and other essential commodities have risen to an unbearable limit – and continue to rise."
