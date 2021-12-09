RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Ties The Knot With His Old Friend in a Delhi Ceremony

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former Bihar Chief Minster Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son tied the knot, on Thursday, 9 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
While his family has been mum about the bride-to-be, it has been reported that the 31-year-old politician is getting married to his long-time friend Rachel who hails from Haryana but has been residing in Delhi.
Reports say that both the engagement ceremony and the wedding were held on the same day. The wedding ceremony was held in Delhi’s Sainik Farm area.
It has been reported that all members of the family have gone to Delhi to attend the wedding ceremony. However his elder brother Tej Prata Yadav said that he couldn't make it to the ceremony on time as he got stuck in traffic.
Other political leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav was also spotted with his wife.
Tejashwi is the youngest of Lalu Yadav’s seven children. Currently, he is Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He’s also been the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
Tejashwi took over the Rashtriya Janata Dal party in the absence of his father Lalu Yadav who had been behind bars over a number of convictions until he was granted bail earlier this year.
