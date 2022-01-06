RIP Neil Nongkynrih: Mentor, Musician & Voice of Shillong

"I personally think one has to live up to the name and I'm looking forward to that," Neil Nongkynrih, mentor and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC), had told The Quint after he was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2015.

Neil's choir had shot to fame after winning the reality talent show, India’s Got Talent, in the October of 2010. Since then, the musical troupe had performed extensively in India and toured across Europe, the UK, Canada, North America and South East Asia.

On the evening of Wednesday, 5 January the renowned musician passed away in Mumbai, where he had gone to record an album. He was 51 years old.

His brother-in-law, in a statement, told the press: