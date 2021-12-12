Right-Wing Activists Immolate Christian Religious Booklets in Kolar, Karnataka

Representative Image.
(Photo: Twitter)
Right-wing activists set fire to Christian religious booklets in Karnataka's Kolar on Friday, 10 December, alleging attempts at religious conversion by the Church.
The activists had intercepted and questioned representatives of the Christian community as they were on a door-to-door drive to preach. Later, they snatched the booklets and immolated them.
This latest attack against minorities in Karnataka, comes shortly before the Assembly Winter Session is set to begin in Belagavi, where a Bill which prevents religious conversions is to be tabled. This bill has been opposed by opposition parties and Christian organisations. t55`
However, an officer, on the condition of anonymity also told NDTV that they have warned the Christian community "to not create any communal tension by going door-to-door to preach".
He further added that both parties have settled the matter peacefully.
Reportedly, this is the 38th attack on religious minorities in Karnataka in the last 12 months.