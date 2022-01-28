Reviving a Ghost Village in Uttarakhand With Hill-Centric Livelihood and Tourism

Climate change is driving temperatures up dramatically, especially in the higher elevations. As per a recent study conducted by the Germany-based Potsdam Institute for Climate Research (PIK) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Uttarakhand’s annual average maximum temperature may increase by 1.6-1.9°C between 2021 and 2050.

The residents of Uttarakhand are already experiencing the effects of climate change, such as changing seasons, less snowfall during winters, disappearing glaciers, upward-moving snowlines, and unpredictable rainfall, as mentioned in the state government’s action plan on climate change.

A combination of these factors has increased the intensity of landslides, avalanches, rockfall and has amplified water shortage, changed the crop cycles, shifted cultivation zones for specific crops, and decreased the crop yields. A state where most of the population is agrarian and depends solely on rain-fed agriculture, Uttarakhand finds it difficult to control distress migration.