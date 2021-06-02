Retd Security Officials Barred From Publishing Info Without Notice

Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Monday, 31 May, amended the Central Civil Services (Pensions) Rules, 1972, adding new clauses that restrain officers who have worked in intelligence or any security-related organisations, from publishing sensitive information.

The rules, now to be referred as The Central Civil Services (Pensions) Amendment Rules, 2020 include conditions denying the concerned officers from sharing any material on "domain of the organisation" and its personnel.

“No government servant, who has worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation shall make any publication after retirement without prior clearance from the head of organisation,” the statement by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions read.

The scope of material which is barred from sharing includes: