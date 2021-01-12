Retail Inflation Eases to 4.59% in Dec; IIP Contracts 1.9% in Nov

According to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shrank by 1.9 percent in November 2020, compared to its 2.1 percent growth last November.
While the mining output declined 7.3 percent, power generation grew 3.5 percent.
Government data also reveals that Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation reduced to 4.59 percent in December 2020 compared to 6.93 percent in November, Business Standard reported.
The decline can be attributed to a reduction in food prices, as food inflation fell to 3.41 percent in December, compared to 9.5 percent in November 2020, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI and Business Standard)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined