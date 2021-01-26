Republic Day: ITBP Jawans in Ladakh Raise Indian Flag at -20° C

An ITBP contingent is also part of the 72nd Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.
The ITBP contingent is also part of the Republic Day Parade. | (Photo Courtesy: ITBP)

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Tuesday, 26 January, celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at a high-altitude border outpost in Ladakh. Braving minus 20° Celsius, the jawans marched with the Tricolour flag on a frozen water body at 14,000 feet.

Published: 26 Jan 2021,10:43 AM IST
