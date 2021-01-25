Republic Day: Delhi Metro to Regulate Services at Four Stations

Delhi Metro services will be partially regulated at certain stations on 26 January, for the Republic Day ceremony. This decision has been taken to maintain security on Tuesday.
The official notice by Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) read, “The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, as per the instructions of the Delhi Police.”
The notice by Delhi Metro further said, “All Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on 26 January 2021. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements.”
