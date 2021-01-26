UK PM Boris Johnson Extends Wishes for India’s 72nd R-Day

Catch all live updates of India’s 72nd Republic Day celebrations here.
India celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, 26 January 2020. Image used for representation only. | (Photo: PTI)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and farmers’ tractor rally against the farm laws, Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will wear a different look this year. For starters, there will no chief guest this year due to COVID-19.

The number of people, witnessing the historic parade, has been reduced to 25,000 from 1.25 lakh the year before.

  • It will be for the first time in over five decades that India will not have a chief guest at the Republic Day Parade
  • The size of marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96
  • All members who are part of tableaux contingents have undergone COVID-19 testing
  • Unlike previous years, children will not be receiving bravery awards in person due to physical distancing protocols
  • The farmers have assured that the tractor rally will be peaceful and will not hinder the parade

A Modest Celebration Amid Pandemic

The Republic Day parade that is taking place amid the pandemic will be a modest celebration with fewer spectators and contingents. However, the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet will make a debut.

As per reports, a total of 32 tableaus will take part in the parade starting with a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary. to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

PTI quoted the Defence Ministry as saying, “The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas, who... liberated Bangladesh in 1971.”

'Extraordinary Constitution': UK PM Boris Johnson in his Republic Day Wishes

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had to cancel his India visit over concerns of the spread of UK’s mutant coronavirus strain, extended Republic Day wishes to India, NDTV reported.

In a video message, he said India was “the biggest sovereign democracy in the world” with an “extraordinary Constitution”.

Boris, who was invited to be the chief guest of the Republic Day Parade, expressed sadness over missing the event and said, “I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against COVID has kept me in London.”

Delhi Police Issues Advisory on Which Roads to Avoid

Issuing an advisory on which roads to avoid in the capital, Delhi Traffic Police cautioned that traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanzhawala road, Palla road, Narela and DSIDC Narela roads.

They also advised citizens to avoid Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, and Noida link road.

Bravehearts to be Awarded Posthumously

Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir earlier in May 2020 has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, while Colonel Santosh Babu who had lost his life in the Galwan valley clashes, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously.


(Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Modi Wishes People Republic Day on Twitter

Farmers to Undertake Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws, after significant back and forth with the Delhi Police, will undertake a tractor rally even as India gears up to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, in the national capital.

The tractor rally is slated to begin amid tight security after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.

President Hails Farmers, Scientists and Soldiers on Republic Day Eve

On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said the values outlined in the Preamble of the Constitution are sacred to everybody in the nation.

The President said in his speech said: "These values – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us. Its abiding adherence is meant not only for those who are mandated to govern but for the people at large.

"Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are perennial principles of our philosophy of life. They come to us from the dawn of this civilisation through an unbroken chain," he said.

Published: 26 Jan 2021,07:21 AM IST
