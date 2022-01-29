BJP Richest Party, BSP a Distant Second, SP Tops Regional Parties' List: Report

Members of the BJP hold up the party’s symbol at a rally in Chennai. Image used for representational purposes.
In the financial year 2019-20, the Bharatiya Janata Party declared assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crore, the highest among all Indian political parties, according to a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The ADR is a non-profit, political, and electoral advocacy non-governmental organisation.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came a distant second to the BJP at Rs 698.33 crore, while the Congress party was ranked third on the list, with declared assets worth Rs 588.16 crore.
The other parties on the list are:
Communist Party of India (Marxist) - Rs 569.519 crore
All India Trinamool Congress - Rs 247.78 crore
Communist Party of India - Rs 29.78 crore
Nationalist Congress Party - Rs 8.20 crore
The BJP, therefore, held just under 70 percent of the total declared wealth of the seven aforementioned national parties.
The ADR also formed a list of 44 regional parties, whose total declared assets amounted to Rs 2,129.38 crore
The assets of the top 10 regional parties were worth Rs 2,028.715 crore, which is over 95 percent of the total assets declared by all the 44 parties.
In 2019-20, the regional party with the highest declared assets was the Samajwadi Party, at Rs 563.47 crore (making up around 26.5 percent of the total).
The other parties on the list are:
Telangana Rashtra Samithi - Rs 301.47 crore
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - Rs 267.61 crore
Telugu Desam Party - Rs 188.1 crore
Shiv Sena - Rs 185.9 crore
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - Rs 184.2 crore
