BJP Richest Party, BSP a Distant Second, SP Tops Regional Parties' List: Report

In the financial year 2019-20, the Bharatiya Janata Party declared assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crore, the highest among all Indian political parties, according to a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR is a non-profit, political, and electoral advocacy non-governmental organisation.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came a distant second to the BJP at Rs 698.33 crore, while the Congress party was ranked third on the list, with declared assets worth Rs 588.16 crore.