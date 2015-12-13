'Brother' Sekhon: Retelling Last Battle of Air Force’s 1971 War Hero

advertisement
(This story of Indian Air Force’s only Param Vir Chakra awardee NJS Sekhon, was first published on 14 December 2015. It has been republished from The Quint's to mark Air Force Day.)
14th December. Srinagar. Dawn. The morning that Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon chose to become the Indian Air Force’s greatest war hero.
The 1971 War was on. No 18 Squadron was based in Srinagar. ‘Brother’ Sekhon was a great fan of the Gnats he flew. His big worry—that the war would end before he brought down a Pakistani plane.
Known to his colleagues as ‘G-Man’, this is how Air Commodore BS Ghumman, whom The Quint met, remembers young Sekhon. G-Man, senior by a few years, got Sekhon to fall in love with the Gnat, the tiny fighter that had already been the nemesis of Pakistani Sabre fighters in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
“I was his Flying Instructor. He loved being in the air. And he enjoyed flying with me. He said quite early, ‘G-Man, I want to be your permanent #2'."
And that’s how it was on 14 December. Though no longer with 18 Squadron, Ghumman had been recalled a few days before Diwali, and so ‘Brother’ and ‘G-Man’ had flown several times together.
That morning too, the duo was on ‘Stand-By 2’. That meant they had to be airborne in two minutes if ‘Scramble’ was ordered.
From Peshawar, earlier in the morning, 6 Sabres from the Pakistan Air Forces’ (PAF) 26 Squadron, had taken off. Their task – a bombing raid on Srinagar airfield. Leading them was a ‘65 war veteran, Wing Commander Changazi. Part of the PAF team was Flight Lieutenant Salim Baig Mirza, the man fated to bring down ‘Brother’ Sekhon.
Cloaked in winter fog, the Pakistani planes crossed the border unnoticed. But they were spotted by Observation Posts a few kilometres from Srinagar. And a ‘Scramble’ was sounded.
Also there, were Flying Officers GM David and Y Singh. ‘Hooch’ and ‘Yogi’, as they were known in the Squadron, were on Combat Air Patrol (CAP) Control duty, to guide their colleagues once they were airborne. Now retired, Yogi told The Quint he and Hooch had spotted the Pakistani Sabres, and radio’d the Air Traffc Controller (ATC) to call off the scramble. But the ATC wasn’t in position, and G-Man and Sekhon went ahead".
As it happened, G-Man took off even as the Sabres neared. But as Sekhon gathered speed on the runway, the first two Sabres dropped their bombs, one of them falling just metres behind his Gnat. Seconds later, Sekhon was airborne. As he lifted off, he saw the two Sabres going past him, and in a split second, the hunters became the hunted.
“2 Bas***ds ahead of me, chhodoonga nahi!” is what Hooch and Yogi heard Sekhon scream on his radio set as went after the two Sabres. What followed was the last great dogfight in air warfare history.
A Pakistani account written by retired Air Commodore Kaiser Tufail also describes how ‘Brother’ Sekhon took on the Sabres by himself.
Flight Lieutenant Manchi Captain (yup, real name. Parsi.), Sekhon’s colleague in 18 Squadron, due to fly at 8 am, had almost reached the airfield. Hearing the planes roar overhead, he stopped on the road and saw Sekhon’s Gnat chasing down the two Sabres.
In his Sabre, Flt Lt Salim Baig Mirza too had a view of the action, and he now saw a third Sabre, getting behind Sekhon.
Meanwhile, G-Man, going into a turn after take-off, had lost sight of his wingman due to poor visibility. It was in that crucial minute that Flt Lt Mirza swooped in. It was now 4 Sabres against 1 Gnat.
By now Sekhon had done the impossible, downing two Sabres. But the odds were against him. In the Sabre behind him was Flt Lt Mirza, who hit Sekhon’s Gnat with his 0.5mm guns. On the ground, Hooch and Yogi, and in the air, G-Man, all heard Brother’s last transmission: “I think I’m hit. G-Man, come!”
Yogi and G-Man recall that his cremation took place that same day at the airfield. G-Man says he was feeling lousy, but with a war on, there was no time to grieve.
Today, having survived his brave colleague by 44 years, Yogi says his fondest memory is of Sekhon’s marriage. “His wife Manjit was a very simple girl. It was a typical rustic Punjabi wedding near Ludhiana. We drank rum from stainless steel glasses for 8 hours straight!”
Sekhon had not been married long. While The Quint could not reach Sekhon’s family, we learnt that Manjit, understandably, did get married again.
Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon was only 26 when he died. There was both pride and grief when Sekhon’s father, himself a serving Warrant Officer in the Air Force, collected the Param Vir Chakra awarded to his son.
‘Brother’ Sekhon, the nation salutes you!