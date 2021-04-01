Bodies of Pune COVID Patients Who Die at Home to Be Handled by Kin

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said on 1 April that bodies of Covid-19 patients who die at home must be taken care of by their relatives, while the civic body will lend help in the process.

Each locality’s ward officer will provide a body bag and four PPE kits for the kin, authorities informed. The guidelines state that they should be wearing the kit as they place the body in the bag and load it onto the hearse van.

PMC Chief Engineer Srinivas Gangaram Kandul also said that the relatives of the bereaved will need to upload the medical certificate specifying the cause of death, as well as their insurance form for Covid-related duties on the PMC's website to receive a cremation pass. The Aadhaar cards of the deceased and of those handling the body are also to be submitted.

"The local ward officer and the ward medical officer must post the details of the death on the Pune Municipal Corporation's WhatsApp group created for the purpose," Kandul communicated via video message, NDTV quoted.