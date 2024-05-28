Red Tape Traps Children: A Glimpse at the Plight of Kerala's Migrant Students

Talking to The Quint, Benoy Peter, Executive Director of CMID, said, despite the implementation of RTE Act, governments fail to guarantee education for migrant children.

According to Benoy, children in Kerala require both Aadhaar cards and birth certificates for school enrollment, which creates challenges for migrant parents who often lack these documents.

“Even if a school accepts a photocopy of the birth certificate, an Aadhaar card is still mandatory to complete the online enrollment process. However, obtaining an Aadhaar card requires the original birth certificate, creating a catch-22 situation. Additionally, the Kerala government's online admission system further complicates the issue by also requiring Aadhaar,” Benoy added.

Unfortunately, the majority of the migrant families don’t possess the Aadhar or birth certificate of their children in hand. Either they might not have taken it or might have kept it back home.

According to Benoy, there are other real-ground hassles too.