Red Fort Blast Live Updates: FIR Registered Under UAPA, Explosives Act; Car Used in Blast Traced to J&K

At least eight people were killed and over 20 injured after a blast inside a Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in central Delhi on the evening of 10 November, according to Delhi Police. The explosion took place around 6:50 pm, setting off a fire that damaged several nearby vehicles. The injured were taken to LNJP Hospital, where some remain in critical condition.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said teams from the Delhi Police Crime Branch, NSG, NIA, and FSL are “probing all angles.” He also visited the hospital to meet those injured.
While the car was registered to a Gurgaon resident who told investigators he had sold the vehicle earlier this year. Police are working with the RTO to trace the current owner. No group has claimed responsibility, and security has been tightened across Delhi and nearby states.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that “all angles are being probed,” signaling no immediate attribution to any group before evidence is established.
Delhi Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the vicinity, including entry and exit points of the station and nearby markets.
A car suspected to be linked to the incident was traced to a Gurgaon resident, who told police he had sold it to another buyer—police are tracking this chain of ownership.
Gujarat Police and several states have gone into precautionary alert mode, activating heightened security protocols at public places, religious sites, and transport hubs.
Airports across India have increased security screenings, with airlines like Akasa Air advising passengers to arrive 3 hours early.
No group has claimed responsibility so far, and the investigation is still in its early stages; agencies are working to identify a motive and the individuals involved.
"Those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told media persons on Tuesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting at 11:00 am in the Home Ministry office at Kartavya Bhawan, news agency ANI reported.
The meeting will be attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior officials. The review comes in the wake of Monday evening’s blast in Delhi, which left eight people dead and several others injured.
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under UAPA and the Explosives Act over the Red Fort blast, according to several reports. Raids are ongoing. The FIR, lodged at Kotwali police station, invokes UAPA Sections 16 and 18 for terror acts and conspiracy, in addition to BNS sections.
Teams from the FSL, Delhi Police, and other investigative agencies are continuing their probe at the site near the Red Fort, where an explosion in a Hyundai i20 last evening killed nine people and injured several others.
Investigators probing the Red Fort blast have traced the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion to a 34-year-old resident of Pulwama, Kashmir, according to The Indian Express. The vehicle was reportedly purchased just weeks earlier, on October 29. Police are yet to disclose the man’s identity.
Initially, officers questioned a Gurgaon resident in whose name the car was previously registered. He told investigators he had already sold it, prompting police to track the chain of ownership through the Regional Transport Office. The investigation suggests the car changed hands multiple times before reaching the Pulwama resident, The Indian Express reported.
CCTV footage accessed by the newspaper shows the vehicle entering a parking lot near the Red Fort at 3:19 pm and exiting at 6:48 pm on Monday. The car was later seen in Darya Ganj, Kashmere Gate, and near Sunehri Masjid. Footage from the parking lot also shows an individual collecting what appears to be a parking slip.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha earlier said the car had multiple occupants. However, CCTV footage currently shows only one person. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and the National Investigation Agency are analysing surveillance footage and toll records to map the vehicle’s full route.
Hours after the blast, the Home Minister visited LNJP hospital to meet the injured.
"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," he told news agency ANI.
Gujarat Police has been placed on precautionary alert and Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) have been activated to strengthen security across the state. The move comes after a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station that left eight dead and several others injured.
Akasa Air has advised passengers to report to the airport a minimum of three hours in advance to avoid delays during check-in and screening procedures. The carrier further emphasised the need to bring government-approved ID documents for airport entry.
(Source: The Indian Express)