Red Fort Blast Live Updates: FIR Registered Under UAPA, Explosives Act; Car Used in Blast Traced to J&K

At least eight people were killed and over 20 injured after a blast inside a Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in central Delhi on the evening of 10 November, according to Delhi Police. The explosion took place around 6:50 pm, setting off a fire that damaged several nearby vehicles. The injured were taken to LNJP Hospital, where some remain in critical condition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said teams from the Delhi Police Crime Branch, NSG, NIA, and FSL are “probing all angles.” He also visited the hospital to meet those injured.

While the car was registered to a Gurgaon resident who told investigators he had sold the vehicle earlier this year. Police are working with the RTO to trace the current owner. No group has claimed responsibility, and security has been tightened across Delhi and nearby states.