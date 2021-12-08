'Red Alert for BJP': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back PM Modi for 'Lal Topi' Jibe

File photo of Akhilesh Yadav.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/AkhileshYadav)
Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe that “lal topi” comment on Wednesday, 8 December, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that “lal topi” is a red alert for the BJP.
In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated that “there is a red alert for BJP over the inflation, unemployment, farmers, labourers, Hathras, Lakhimpur, women, youth, education, business and health and also of ‘Laal Topi’ as it will wipe away the BJP from the state. There will be a revolution of red and change in 2022.”
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi has reportedly earlier on Wednesday tweeted from the official PMO twitter account saying in Hindi tthat “those wearing red caps are only concerned with a red beacon and they are ‘red alert’ for Uttar Pradesh).
The red colour cap has been one the trademark symbols for members of the Samajwadi Party. Speaking to IANS on PM Modi’s comment, the SP leader said that “red colour symbolises revolution, a change. This is also the colour of emotions. BJP does not understand sentiments. Red colour is the most vibrant colour and warns the party in power to be careful.”
The use of the official PMO account also invited attacks from other Opposition leaders as well.
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted:
"PM's office paid for by tax payer's money and staffed by IAS officers. How on earth can @PMOIndia handle be used for political lal topi tweets? Have everyone's brains been fried in saffron sauce?"
(With inputs from IANS, NDTV, News18)
