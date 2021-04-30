‘Ready to Provide Help’: China’s Xi Jinping on India’s COVID Surge

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in India on Friday, 30 April, saying China is "ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard."

"I am very concerned about the recent situation of COVID-19 pandemic in India. On behalf of the Chinese Government and people, as well as in my own name, I would like to express sincere sympathies to the Indian Government and people," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by Sun Weidong, the Chinese Ambassador to India.

"Humanity is a community with a shared future. Only through solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world ultimately defeat the pandemic... I believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic," he added.