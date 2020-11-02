RBI to Extend Trading Hours in Bond, Currency Markets From 9 Nov

Trading hours for markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be restored in a phased manner, the central bank said on 2 November. This development falls in line with the easing of restrictions imposed in late March to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Starting 9 November, trading hours for the RBI-regulated markets for currency and bonds will open at 10:00 am but the closing time will be extended to 3:30 pm from 2 pm now, LiveMint reported.
“With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore trading hours for regulated markets in a phased manner,” said RBI in a notification.
Currently, the RBI regulates foreign exchange, corporate bond/commercial paper, government security, deposit certificate and currency as well as commodity derivatives instruments.
