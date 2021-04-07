RBI Retains FY22 GDP Growth Projection at 10.5% Amid COVID Surge

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent for the fifth time, maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth and keep the inflation at the targeted level, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, 7 April. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 percent.
However, he pointed out that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has created uncertainty over the economic growth recovery amid tightening of restrictions by some state governments.
The focus for India, he said, must remain on containing the surge of coronavirus in India and thereby help economic recovery.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 Apr 2021,10:30 AM IST