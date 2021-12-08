RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged at 4% & 3.35%

RBI's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection was retained at 9.5% in FY22, with Das saying that the "real GDP growth is projected at 17.2% for Q1 of 2022-23 and at 7.8% for Q2 of 2022-23."

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was retained at 5.3% in 2021-22.

Expressing concern over inflation, the governor noted, "The persistence of CPI inflation excluding food and fuel since June 2020 is an area of policy concern in view of input cost pressures that could rapidly be transmitted to retail inflation as demand strengthens."