RBI Guv Das Tests COVID-Positive, Says ‘Will Work From Isolation’

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Sunday, 25 October, he said he was asymptomatic and would be working from isolation.

In a tweet he wrote, “I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone.”