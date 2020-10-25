RBI Guv Das Tests COVID-Positive, Says ‘Will Work From Isolation’

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Sunday, 25 October, he said he was asymptomatic and would be working from isolation.
In a tweet he wrote, “I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone.”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined