RSS Functionary's Son 'Kills Self' After Brawl; FIR Against 5 Cops

Akshay Kumar, 22, son of a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and resident of Ranchad village in Baghpat district, reportedly killed himself following a brawl with two policemen at a vaccination centre. Police excess was also alleged in the incident.

An FIR of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections has been registered against five policemen, including an SHO, based on the complaint of the father of the deceased - Srinivas, RSS Khand (block) Sanghchalak.