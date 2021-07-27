RSS Functionary's Son 'Kills Self' After Brawl; FIR Against 5 Cops

RSS functionary's son kills self after a brawl with police in Uttar Pradesh.
Photo accessed by The Quint
Akshay Kumar, 22, son of a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and resident of Ranchad village in Baghpat district, reportedly killed himself following a brawl with two policemen at a vaccination centre. Police excess was also alleged in the incident.
An FIR of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections has been registered against five policemen, including an SHO, based on the complaint of the father of the deceased - Srinivas, RSS Khand (block) Sanghchalak.
Akshay, a BA student, along with his elderly mother, had gone to a vaccination camp organised at a primary school in the village within limits of Binoli police station in the district on 26 July, Monday afternoon.
An argument over the queue at the vaccination centre quickly escalated into a full-scale brawl between Akshay and two policemen who had been stationed there to manage the crowd.
Police claimed that Akshay brutally assaulted a head constable at the centre and later fled the scene. The cops at the vaccination centre alerted the local police station.
An FIR for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty and assault was registered against Akshay. Later, police in search of Akshay raided his house and allegedly assaulted and detained his family members.
Akshay's family alleged that police harassment forced him to take the extreme step.
The local police was caught completely off guard after locals spotted Akshay hanging by a tree in the village. A massive protest ensued with family members and locals demanding strict action against policemen who raided and allegedly ransacked and assaulted the family members.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot to take stock of situation. The agitated villagers, refusing to cremate the body, demanded a case of murder be registered against the accused policemen.
Baghpat SP Abhishek Singh said an FIR against five policemen had been registered based on the complaint of the father of the deceased. The body was sent for autopsy and later handed over to the family for cremation.
