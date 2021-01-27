Post R-Day Violence, Two Key Farmer Unions Withdraw From Protests

Following the violence on Republic Day, the spokesperson of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKSM) VM Singh announced on Wednesday, 27 January, that the committee is ‘withdrawing’ from the protest, as it is going in a different direction. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) also reportedly withdrew, ending their “58-day protest.”
“The protest will not go on in this form with me. We have not come here to get people martyred or beaten up,” Singh added, as several policemen and protestors were severely injured and one farmer died during the protests on Tuesday.
The president of ‘Bhanu’, Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, at Chilla border also expressed that it pained him deeply to see what had happened in Delhi, and announced that he is ending the union’s 58-day long protest, ANI reported.
The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday was supposed to be a peaceful show of strength and protest by the farmers who have been agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws for the past two months. However, clashes broke out in several parts of the capital, including the Red Fort and ITO area.
(With inputs from ANI)
