‘Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar’: UP BJP MLA

Such incidents can be stopped only with 'sanskar', not with 'shaasan' (governance), he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh, on Saturday, 3 October, said that incidents of rape would cease if parents instil sanskar and good values in their daughters. He made the comment while talking about the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras in the state. "I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar (referring to a sword or might)," he said.

“The way it is the duty of the government to give protection, likewise, it is the duty of the family and parents to inculcate sanskar in their children. The parents should teach them polite behaviour. The combination of Sanskar and government can make the country beautiful. There is no other way out," he added. He also said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will not be able to steer the rise of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.