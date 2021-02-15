Ranjan Gogoi’s Remarks on Judiciary Worrisome: NCP’s Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday, 14 February, labelled former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks as “worrisome”, whilst addressing the media at a musical event in Pune.

Speaking at ‘Khayal Yagya’, celebrations for the birth centenary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pawar said, "Last week, I read somewhere that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) in one of the meetings of Supreme Court judges, stated that the standard of the Indian judiciary is very high. We all felt good.”

Pawar added, "But the statement made by former Chief Justice of India, who has been now sent to Parliament, is a very shocking kind of a statement. I do not know if he tried to explain the truth of judiciary but it is certainly worrisome for all”, quoted PTI.