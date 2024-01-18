Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day for All Central Govt Employees on 22 January

All Central government offices across India will remain closed for a half-day on 22 January due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, officials said on Thursday, 18 January.

The government said in a notice that all establishments that come under the Centre will be closed at 2:30 PM on Monday, 22 January "to enable employees to participate in the celebrations".

The decision was confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.