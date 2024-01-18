Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day for All Central Govt Employees on 22 January

Artisans create murals to decorate buildings located along the Ram Path ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Thursday, 11 January.
(Photo: PTI)
All Central government offices across India will remain closed for a half-day on 22 January due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, officials said on Thursday, 18 January.
The government said in a notice that all establishments that come under the Centre will be closed at 2:30 PM on Monday, 22 January "to enable employees to participate in the celebrations".
The decision was confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
