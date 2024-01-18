Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day for All Central Govt Employees on 22 January

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day for All Central Govt Employees on 22 January

All Central government offices will be closed at 2:30 PM on Monday, 22 January.
Artisans create murals to decorate buildings located along the Ram Path ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Thursday, 11 January.

(Photo: PTI)

All Central government offices across India will remain closed for a half-day on 22 January due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, officials said on Thursday, 18 January.

The government said in a notice that all establishments that come under the Centre will be closed at 2:30 PM on Monday, 22 January "to enable employees to participate in the celebrations".

The decision was confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony, which will be attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials. Several actors and sports personalities have also been invited for the event.
