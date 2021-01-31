Respect PM Modi, But Our Men Should be Released: Tikait Brothers

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the proposal to halt the farm laws for 18 months was still on the table, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday, 31 January, said that farmer groups would hold discussion on the issue, while thanking the Prime Minister his initiative, reported news agency ANI.

However, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, whose teary speech on the evening of 28 January gave the farmers agitation a fresh lease of life, demanded that “his people” should be released.