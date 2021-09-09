Rajnath, Gadkari Land in Aircraft on Rajasthan Highway; Inaugurate Project

Indian Air Force Mi 17 helicopters take off as part of rehearsals before inauguration of an emergency landing strip at Gandhav Bhakasar section on NH-925 in Barmer district on Thursday.
(Photo: PTI)
A C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria landed at the Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on the national highway near Jalore in Rajasthan on Thursday, 9 September.
The Union ministers inaugurated the facility on NH-925A at the Gandhav Bhakasar section in Barmer. Along with the IAF chief, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, was also present at the event.
According to the Indian Air Force, during the landing demonstration at the ELF, fighter aircraft including Jaguar and SU-30 MKIs would be landing and taking off.
An official statement earlier said this is the first time that a national highway will be used for emergency landing by IAF. The work for emergency landing field was completed in 19 months by GHV India Private Limited.
Apart from this emergency landing field, three helipads of size have also been set up in Kundanpura, Singhania, and Bhakhasar villages as per the requirements of the air force and army, the statement added.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)
