Can’t Stay Dependent on Other Countries for Defence: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, 2 February, inaugurated Hindustan Aeronotics Limited (HAL) new LCA-Tejas Production Line in Bengaluru.

“Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ India is looking forward to increasing its defence manufacturing capabilities. India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence,” Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Aero India 2021 event in Bengaluru on 3 February, SIngh added, “Since 2014, the government of India has relentlessly pushed policy reforms to boost indigenous defence manufacturing.”