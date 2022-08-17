Rajasthan: Woman Dies After Being Set Ablaze by Relatives Over Financial Dispute

A 35-year-old woman died on Tuesday, 16 August, in Rajasthan's Jaipur days after she was set ablaze by her relatives over a financial dispute.

The woman, identified as Anita Devi Regar, a teacher, was first beaten up by some of her relatives on 10 August while she tried to break free. Later, petrol was doused on her and she was set on fire as people watched on.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but 80 percent of her body was burnt. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night, 17 August.

The woman's family appealed to the police to take action regarding the matter, but they reportedly did not heed their complaints initially.