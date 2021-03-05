Father Strangles Teen for Eloping With Dalit Man in Rajasthan

Despite protection from the Rajasthan High Court, an 18-year-old girl who had married a Dalit man has been murdered by her father, reports said.

Police found the body of the girl with strangulation marks on it, The Indian Express reported.

A case of murder has been registered against the father in Kotwali police station and he has been taken into custody, reported NDTV.

Pinki was allegedly forcibly married to another man by her family on 16 February but she escaped from her home and eloped with her lover, a Dalit man, Roshan Mahawar. Later, the couple went before the Rajasthan High Court and expressed their desire to live together. Pinki also filed a petition in the HC demanding protection after which the court had directed the Ashok Nagar police station of Jaipur to provide her security.

On 1 March, the young couple reached Roshan's home in Dausa but when Pinki's family came to know about it, they allegedly kidnapped her.