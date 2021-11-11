Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculations, Rajasthan CM Meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
(Photo: PTI)
Intensifying the speculation around a more expansive, accommodating cabinet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday, 11 November, news agency ANI reported.
"The party high command will decide on the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken has all the information on it. We want good governance to continue in the state," Gehlot told ANI on Thursday.
The top leader is keen on a long-pending cabinet expansion, a reshuffling of the state party unit as well as appointments to various boards and corporations, The Indian Express reported.
Further, the Rajasthan CM on Thursday stated that he has apprised the senior party leaders of the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices in the state. "We demand central government to further cut petrol and diesel prices," the leader said.
Maken, who is the in-charge of the All India Congress Committee in Rajasthan, was also present in Wednesday's meeting.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
