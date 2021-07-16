Rajasthan: ASI Removes Plaques Claiming Rajput Retreat in Haldighati Battle

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken off the plaques claiming Rajput retreat during Maharana Pratap-Akbar Battle of Haldighati (1576) from Rajsamand district’s Rakta Talai.

Members of the Rajput community and some public representatives had taken offence to the information relayed by the plaques, and had raised the issue with ASI. On 25 June, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari had requested the Union Ministry of Tourism and the culture minister to remove the plaques, Hindustan Times reported.