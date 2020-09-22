Fresh Tender Issued for Manufacturing of 44 Vande Bharat Trains

According to the Railway Ministry, the trains will be manufactured at ICF/Chennai, RCF/Kapurthala and MCF/Raebareli.

Almost a month after cancelling the tender for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat train sets, the Indian Railways on Monday, 21 September, said that it has invited fresh tenders for manufacturing the semi-high speed train sets focusing on the domestic manufacturers and promoting the government's ambitious Make in India project.

In a statement, the Railway Ministry said that it has floated the revised tender of semi-high speed 44 Vande Bharat trains sets for which the pre bid meeting will be held on 29 September. The ministry said that the tender will open on 17 November.

According to the Railway Ministry officials, train sets shall be manufactured at ICF/Chennai, RCF/Kapurthala and MCF/Raebareli. It shall be local (indigenous) tender and two stage, reverse auction shall take place.