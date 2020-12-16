Rahul Gandhi, Cong Members Walk Out of Defence Parl Panel Meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other members of his party on Wednesday, 16 December, walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, alleging that the panel's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security, PTI reported quoting sources.

According to the report, Gandhi was disallowed to speak at the meeting by the panel chairman Jual Oram (BJP) when he sought to raise the issues of Chinese aggression and better equipping soldiers at the border in Ladakh.

The sources said the issue of uniforms of the Army, Navy and Air Force was being discussed in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat when Gandhi intervened.