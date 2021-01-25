‘Mr 56 Hasn’t Said a Word on China’: Rahul Takes a Dig at PM Modi

This comes amid reports of a minor clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Sikkim.

Rahul Gandhi continued his campaign in the strongholds of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, an ally of the BJP. During his campaign trail, Gandhi highlighted the economic impact of demonetisation and GST. He also attacked the Centre on the continued rise in fuel price. Congress has joined hands with the opposition led by DMK in the state for the upcoming polls.

In Karur, Tamil Nadu, Gandhi said, “If we look at the nation and we see what the PM has done over the last six years, we see a weakened India, a divided India, an India where BJP-RSS ideology keeps spreading hatred throughout the country. Our biggest strength, our economy has been demolished."