‘Mr 56 Hasn’t Said a Word on China’: Rahul Takes a Dig at PM Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of not doing enough to give a pushback to China.
"China is expanding its occupation into Indian territory. Mr 56" hasn't said the word 'China' for months. Maybe he can start by saying the word 'China'," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, questioning PM Modi's silence on the issue.
Gandhi also tweeted a clip of his address in poll-bound Tamil Nadu saying, "India's strength is a strong economy, employed youth and social harmony. Had Mr Modi protected our farmers, labourers, and workers instead of hollowing out India by helping his crony capitalist friends, China wouldn't have had the guts to take our land."
This comes amid reports of a minor clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Sikkim.
Rahul Gandhi continued his campaign in the strongholds of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, an ally of the BJP. During his campaign trail, Gandhi highlighted the economic impact of demonetisation and GST. He also attacked the Centre on the continued rise in fuel price. Congress has joined hands with the opposition led by DMK in the state for the upcoming polls.
In Karur, Tamil Nadu, Gandhi said, “If we look at the nation and we see what the PM has done over the last six years, we see a weakened India, a divided India, an India where BJP-RSS ideology keeps spreading hatred throughout the country. Our biggest strength, our economy has been demolished."
