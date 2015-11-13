Raghu Rai Passes Away at 83: The Story Behind His Five Most Iconic Photographs

“Way back in 1965, when I started using a camera, Delhi’s landscape was very different. I was near the Ring Road and saw Humayun’s Tomb. At that time there was a railway track and wheat fields in front of it. After the harvest, bullocks were working in the field and there was a train in the backdrop. When you look at that picture today, it looks like a photo history of another century, which amazes me as well when.”