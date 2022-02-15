'Profusely Apologetic': Raasta Says Will Mandate Sensitivity Training for Staff

Srishti Pandey, the woman with a physical disability who had alleged that she was discriminated against by the staff of Raasta restaurant in Gurugram by denying her entry into the eatery, on Monday, 14 February, posted an apology by the restaurant on Twitter.

Sharing the statement by the restaurant on actions taken post the incident, Pandey wrote, "Hope they'll keep their promise & sincerely work towards inclusion so that no such incident ever happens again."