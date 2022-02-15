'Profusely Apologetic': Raasta Says Will Mandate Sensitivity Training for Staff

A woman with a physical disability alleged that she was discriminated against by the staff of the Raasta restaurant at Cyber City in Gurugram on Friday, 11 February, by denying her entry into the eatery.
Srishti Pandey, the woman with a physical disability who had alleged that she was discriminated against by the staff of Raasta restaurant in Gurugram by denying her entry into the eatery, on Monday, 14 February, posted an apology by the restaurant on Twitter.
Sharing the statement by the restaurant on actions taken post the incident, Pandey wrote, "Hope they'll keep their promise & sincerely work towards inclusion so that no such incident ever happens again."
In their response to Pandey, Raasta wrote that they would try and ensure that all their staff is sensitised to the requirements of all their patrons. Keeping that in mind, the restaurant said that they would make it mandatory for all their staff to undergo mandatory sensitivity training.
The woman had on Saturday taken to Twitter to describe the series of events that unfolded in a thread.
"I went to @raastagurgaon with my best friend and her fam last night. This was one of my first outings in so long and I wanted to have fun," her initial tweet read.
Her friend's brother asked for a table for four, but the staff repeatedly ignored him, claimed Pandey.
The four guests were given a table outside eventually, although the cold weather was not conducive for Srishti due to her health condition.
"I am heartbroken. Awfully sad. And I feel disgusted," Srishti added.
Goumtesh Singh, Founder Partner at Raasta Restaurants, responded to Srishti's tweets, apologising for the incident on behalf of the entire team. He said he was personally looking into the matter and that appropriate action would be taken against the staffers who were responsible.
Singh had earlier issued a public apology to Twitter at large, saying that the restaurant stands for inclusivity and would never want anyone to feel singled out for any reason.
