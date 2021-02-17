R-Day Violence: Man Seen Swinging Swords at Red Fort Arrested 

He was arrested under 41.1 CrPC around 7.45 pm on Tuesday near a bus stop in the CD block of Pitampura.

The arrested accused has disclosed that he was provoked by Facebook posts of various groups, and used to frequently visit the Singhu border. He admitted to being highly motivated by speeches made by the leaders there.

He also disclosed that he had further motivated six people in his neighbourhood in the Swaroop Nagar area. All six of them, riding on bikes, had accompanied the tractor rally of farmers heading from the Singhu border towards the Mukarba Chowk on 26 January. Before joining the tractor rally, Maninder had kept the two swords with him.