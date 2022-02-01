Bhopal's Govt-Aided Cowsheds Under Scanner After Pile of Cow Carcasses Stirs Row

In yet another instance that purportedly shows that playing politics over cow takes precedence over cow protection, carcasses of as many as 60 cows were found in a shelter owned by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Calling it "a conspiracy" against her by the Opposition, the BJP leader, Nirmala Devi Shandilya, on Sunday, 30 January, told the media that she was an elderly person – and had been taking care of the cows for a long time. She owns and runs the Gau Seva Bharti Gaushala in the Berasia area of Bhopal district.