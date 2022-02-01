Bhopal's Govt-Aided Cowsheds Under Scanner After Pile of Cow Carcasses Stirs Row

As many as 5,578 cow deaths have been reported in cowsheds in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in the past five years.
In yet another instance that purportedly shows that playing politics over cow takes precedence over cow protection, carcasses of as many as 60 cows were found in a shelter owned by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
Calling it "a conspiracy" against her by the Opposition, the BJP leader, Nirmala Devi Shandilya, on Sunday, 30 January, told the media that she was an elderly person – and had been taking care of the cows for a long time. She owns and runs the Gau Seva Bharti Gaushala in the Berasia area of Bhopal district.
Hundreds of cow carcasses were found near Gau Seva Bharti 'Gaushala' in Bhopal.
A video showing the carcasses was shot by locals, and widely shared on Sunday, 30 January, prompting administrative intervention. Nirmala Devi was booked under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.
There are nearly 30 cowsheds operational in Bhopal – a majority of which are owned and run by those belonging to the right-wing groups or by NGOs run by these groups.
Nirmala Devi's cowshed had received over Rs 35 lakh in the last five years. In the same period, it reported 63 cow deaths, according to the findings under the RTI Act.
Another cowshed – Jeevdaya Gaurakshan Evam Paryavaran Sanvardhan Kendra – located in Chhola road, Bhopal, and run by the VHP had received over Rs 1.75 crore in the last five years.
Talking to The Quint, Ashok Jain, President of Jeevdaya Gaurakshan Evam Paryavaran Sanvardhan Kendra, claimed that the high number of cow deaths is a result of cows being transferred to their cowshed from Bhopal city.
Bhopal collector, who reached Nirmala Devi's cowshed after the video went viral, revealed some stark details. He said:
It is not clear yet how long the dead cows were abandoned in the field. Harnam Dhakad, local resident and former councillor who filed the complaint at Berasia police station, alleged that the locals were troubled by a "pungent smell" in the area. That prompted him and others to visit the cowshed.
The collector said the dead bodies of cows have been sent for post-mortem to identify if they were infected by any disease.
He further added, "We have come to know of the allegations against Nirmala Devi for registering fake cases against people trying to shed light on the cowshed and its irregularities. All such allegations and cases will be re-probed and necessary action will be taken.”
But how often does this happen?
Another villager Janki Prasad, who met this reporter just outside the Jeevdaya cowshed with a herd of his own cow grazing in the open area, claimed that nearly 8-10 cows die every day.
Janki Prasad who was sitting while his cows grazed in the field where dead bodies of cows are thrown alleged that cows die everyday and they are thrown in the field nearby after skinning.
“Sometimes there are 8 cows dead, sometimes 10. Many a times there are dozens of cow deaths and all of their bodies are thrown in the open area outside the cowshed. Cows die every day. I have seen them throwing dead bodies while my cows graze nearby,” he lamented.
