Purported Videos of Chinese Army’s Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Go Viral

Residents of Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district have reportedly recorded videos that show the Chinese army using machinery to carry out construction work in Chaglagam – the last administrative post in the district near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The purported videos show Chinese People's Republic Army (PLA) personnel using machinery to carry out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam. There are at least three excavators spotted in the videos.