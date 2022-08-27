Purported Videos of Chinese Army’s Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Go Viral

The purported videos show China's PLA (People's Republic Army) personnel carrying out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam.
Residents of Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district have reportedly recorded videos that show the Chinese army using machinery to carry out construction work in Chaglagam – the last administrative post in the district near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The purported videos show Chinese People's Republic Army (PLA) personnel using machinery to carry out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam. There are at least three excavators spotted in the videos.
Locals have expressed their concerns over the activities captured in the videos that were recorded on 11 August.
After the videos went viral, Indian Army sources reportedly said that the construction work was being carried out in Chinese territory.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warned against the construction and tweeted, “Will our PM saheb who is scared to even name China, tell us what this Chinese construction party is doing on our territory in Arunachal Pradesh?”
Tweeting visuals of the construction work, Indian National Congress' national spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, “Locals of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh recorded videos showing Chinese People's Republic Army PLA with men & machineries doing construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam. China is brazenly eating up Indian territory while PM Modi remains 'maun!'”
